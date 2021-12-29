GlobalBees enters unicorn club with $111.5 mn funding led by Premji Invest

-
ALSO READ
Thrasio-like startup GlobalBees raises $150 mn to create a house of brands
Thrasio model businesses not suitable to India: GlobalBees CEO
I believe in India's future, will support with investments: Masayoshi Son
Purplle.com closes $140 mn Series D round adding Premji Invest to cap table
Funding at a glance: SoftBank expects a bonanza from seven Indian start-ups
-
E-commerce roll-up company GlobalBees has secured $111.5 million in series B funding led by Premji Invest that valued the company at $1.1 billion. The round also saw participation from existing investors including SoftBank and FirstCry, while Steadview Capital became the latest investor to back the company.
The company plans to use the proceeds to further strengthen its product portfolio and expedite its efforts towards product innovation, customer experience, hiring talent and scaling companies. The company is now over 100 people strong. It is in advanced talks with more than 20 brands to strengthen its portfolio of acquisitions.
GlobalBees was founded in May 2021 and has built a diverse portfolio of companies across categories such as homecare, beauty and personal care, nutrition and wellness, fashion jewellery, and eyewear in the last 7 months. GlobalBees plans to invest in more than 100 brands across verticals over the next three years, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.
The company has offices in Delhi and Bangalore and has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, supply-chain and logistics and product innovation and more. In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series A, led by FirstCry and other investors.
Globalbees is the third e-commerce roll-up company to enter the unicorn club this year after its rivals The Good Glamm Group and Mensa Brands achieved the feat in the past few months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU