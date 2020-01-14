Globalisation making way for 'slowbalization', says K M Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said that the conflicting forces of globalization and nationalism are making governments and corporations rethink their priorities and are forcing them to come up with new constructs. "In a post globalized world, communities and people will find themselves on either side of an increasingly stark divide between winners and losers," he said in a personal statement published on Linkedin.

“As globalization makes way for ‘slowbalization,’ the emerging pattern of trend is more regional," he said. "While the march of globalization is perhaps inevitable, what is certain is that the world is no longer flat. One needs to look no further than Novelis and Birla Carbon to appreciate this mega-trend," he added. Birla believes that Greta Thunberg could well be the conscience of Gen Z. “You can agree with them. You can disagree with them. But you can no longer ignore them.” the billionaire said.



