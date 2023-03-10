GMR Aero wins order for converting Boeing 737 passenger plans to freighters

has selected Aero Technic for carrying out conversion of 737 passenger aircraft into freighters, giving a major fillip to the fledgling maintenance repair and overhaul industry in India.

The group’s facility in Hyderabad will become the fourth approved facility globally after China, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. MRO facilities in Israel and the United States carry out similar works but Boeing has a far higher market share in the passenger to freighter conversion business.

In a press release group said that it has bagged the contract through a global competitive bidding process. “With the rise in the Indian aviation industry MRO services in India have become one of the fastest growing markets globally. The partnership with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world class MRO services and further contribute to the Make in India initiative,” said Ashok Gopinath, CEO of GMR Aero Technic.

According to a source, actual work of converting a Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft into a freighter could start in 12-18 months after transfer of technology, procurement of tools and upskilling at staff in GMR facility. The conversion work involves structural modification of an aircraft including strengthening of its floors, cutting of the fuselage for building larger doors that can take in pallets.

Boeing and GMR did not share data on number of converted aircraft or the deal size. Essentially, GMR will act as a sub-contractor for Boeing to carry out the conversion work.

In an interview to a television channel Boeing India president Salil Gupte said globally over 1700 aircraft will be converted (into freighters) over the next twenty years. About 1200 of them will be standard body freighter conversions like the 737 aircraft.

According to Boeing’s commercial market outlook, India’s air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3 per cent annually driven by the country's manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters including production and converted freighters.