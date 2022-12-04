JUST IN
Indus Tower plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debentures
Govt in advanced stage to launch Rs 3,500 crore PLI scheme for toy sector
SpiceJet expects improvement in operations in December quarter: Ajay Singh
CIEL Group makes 'strategic investment' in Next Leap Career Solutions
Adani Airport Holdings increases borrowing limit by Rs 2,500 crore
Lessons from Covid: Pharma firms turn attention to adult vaccination
Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler market will shift to EVs in 3 yrs: Bhavish Agarwal
Samsung, Zigbang partner to unveil unique UWB-based smart door lock
Adani poised to be largest shareholder in NDTV as open offer subscribed 32%
SIPCOT to set up 11 new industrial parks in TN, to create over 2 lakh jobs
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Indus Tower plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through debentures
Business Standard

GMR Hyderabad Airport to raise Rs 1,250 crore to retire forex debt

To float AA-rated 10-year NCDs at a lower rate of interest than the 5.37% coupon on dollar-denominated senior secured notes due for repayment in April 2024

Topics
GMR Hyderabad International Airport | Fundraising | foreign exchange

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

GMR group, airport
A substantial reduction in project execution risk is expected, with commercial operations likely to start in Q4FY23 for the new terminal.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) is planning to raise Rs 1,250 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the domestic market to partially repay foreign exchange loans amounting to $300 million.

GHIAL's dollar-denominated senior secured notes (aka bonds), which carry a coupon rate of 5.37 per cent, are due for repayment in April 2024. These would be partly refinanced with 10-year NCDs at a lower rate of interest. The 'AA'-rated NCDs would help improve GHIAL's debt maturity profile, rating agency Icra said in a statement.

Icra also upgraded the outlook on various financial instruments from “stable” to “positive”, while factoring in the expected improvement in GHIAL’s credit profile, supported by build-up in non-aeronautical (non-aero) revenues to the pre-Covid level in FY2023.

The rating agency flagged the refinancing risk of overseas bonds including those with a bullet repayment falling due in February 2026. But it said the company would be able to refinance bonds in a timely manner due to a strong business risk profile, exceptional financial flexibility on account of a long residual concession life and healthy projected cash flows.

Icra said GHIAL remains exposed to asset concentration risk. The variation in passenger traffic due to economic cycles that often lead to a temporary decline in arrivals and departures have been offset by covering up the shortfall in the next regulatory period, albeit with a lag.

A substantial reduction in project execution risk is expected, with commercial operations likely to start in Q4FY23 for the new terminal. The rating continues to derive strength from the regulatory framework, which allows an efficient cost recovery from user tariff.

GHIAL’s monopolistic position in its region of operations significantly mitigates the revenue concerns.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GMR Hyderabad International Airport

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 21:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.