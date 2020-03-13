GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ to build cargo warehousing facility for SpiceJet

-
GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, will build a facility for airline company SpiceJet to carry out the warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone, known as GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park in the city.
SpiceJet on Friday signed an agreement with GHASL for developing the facility, which will be 33,000 square feet in size initially with a potential to expand 100,000 square feet based on demand.
"As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses saving valuable time for our partner companies," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.
SpiceJet recently pioneered India's Marine Krishi Udaan by introducing dedicated freighter flights from Chennai and Vishakapatnam to Surat and Kolkata to boost India's shrimp farming. The airline's cargo services operate on both domestic and international routes, powered by fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.
GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park offers 'ready-to-use' industrial infrastructure for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market. Its existing clients include CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia Private Limited, SAFRAN Electrical and Power, United Technologies among others.
