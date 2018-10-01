GMR Infra emerges highest bidder for Nagpur Airport privatisation

GMR Airports, a subsidiary of G M Rao-led has emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operations and management of Nagpur’s on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

MIHAN India, a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company (a Government of Maharashtra undertaking) and Airport Authority of India, had in March 2018 sought requests for proposal to privatise the

The project involves upgrade, modernisation, operation and maintenance of the for a period of 30 years and includes the construction of a new terminal among other things. Bids had been received from two bidders — and The former, which submitted the highest revenue-share bid, is expecting the letter of award shortly.