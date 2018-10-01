JUST IN
IL&FS to get $2.1 bn lifeline, Alvarez & Marsal to come up with revamp plan
GMR Infra emerges highest bidder for Nagpur Airport privatisation

The project involves upgrade, modernisation, operation and maintenance of the Nagpur airport for a period of 30 years and includes the construction of a new terminal among other things

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

GMR Airports, a subsidiary of G M Rao-led GMR Infrastructure has emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operations and management of Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

MIHAN India, a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company (a Government of Maharashtra undertaking) and Airport Authority of India, had in March 2018 sought requests for proposal to privatise the Nagpur airport.

The project involves upgrade, modernisation, operation and maintenance of the Nagpur airport for a period of 30 years and includes the construction of a new terminal among other things. Bids had been received from two bidders — GMR Airports and GVK. The former, which submitted the highest revenue-share bid, is expecting the letter of award shortly.

