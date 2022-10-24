JUST IN
A tough call: Can VIL face the onslaught of rivals Jio, Airtel in 5G race?
IPO delayed due to Ukraine-Russia war and Omicron wave: Go First
Business Standard

Go First blames Covid-19, Pratt & Whitney as losses double in FY22

Go First said it has been sanctioned additional loans of Rs 1,142 crore in FY22 from its bankers

Topics
Civil Aviation | Pratt & Whitney | air travel

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Go First
The budget carrier, which was previously known as GoAir, said the FY22 performance was also impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in truncated operations during most part of the year

Go First said its net loss more than doubled to Rs 1,807.91 crore in FY22 due to US-based Pratt and Whitney’s (PW) delay in supplying engines and multiple waves of Covid-19 that affected air travel, according to its regulatory filings last week reviewed by Business Standard.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:10 IST

