Go First to resume Srinagar-Sharjah services by the end of this month

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Recovered black box of crashed Chinese plane can be cockpit voice recorder
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
Covid-19: US airlines call off more flights amid Omircon variant surge
US airlines say China blocking flights' entry amid Covid-19 restrictions
-
City based domestic airline Go First on Tuesday announced its plans to resume scheduled direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah by the end of this month.
The airline said it has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar route and is awaiting the final approval.
The airline had commenced the Srinagar-Sharjah flight last October, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the UAE after 11 years.
Go First said it will also introduce five additional direct flights to and from Srinagar to Delhi and two additional flights between Leh and Delhi to cater to the additional demand from the impending Amarnath Yatra on June 30.
"Go First is set to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah, which will improve international connectivity. The Amarnath Yatra is commencing soon and we will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free travel experience for the pilgrims. We further reaffirm our commitment to the region and will build on our promise of our consumers' expectations," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer at Go First.
On the daily basis, the airline currently operates nine flights between Delhi and Srinagar and five flights between Delhi and Leh.
With the enhanced connectivity, these new flights will be offering travel options to the pilgrims, it said.
Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government signed a memorandum of understanding with Go First for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.
The airline had also signed a pact last year with the UAE-based Lulu Group to transport cargo from Srinagar to Sharjah.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU