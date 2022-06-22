Go First to resume Srinagar-Sharjah services by the end of this month

City based domestic airline Go First on Tuesday announced its plans to resume scheduled direct flights between and Sharjah by the end of this month.

The airline said it has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah- route and is awaiting the final approval.

The airline had commenced the Srinagar-Sharjah flight last October, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the UAE after 11 years.

Go First said it will also introduce five additional direct flights to and from to Delhi and two additional flights between Leh and Delhi to cater to the additional demand from the impending Amarnath Yatra on June 30.

"Go First is set to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah, which will improve international connectivity. The Amarnath Yatra is commencing soon and we will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free travel experience for the pilgrims. We further reaffirm our commitment to the region and will build on our promise of our consumers' expectations," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer at Go First.

On the daily basis, the airline currently operates nine flights between Delhi and Srinagar and five flights between Delhi and Leh.

With the enhanced connectivity, these new flights will be offering travel options to the pilgrims, it said.

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government signed a memorandum of understanding with Go First for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.

The airline had also signed a pact last year with the UAE-based Lulu Group to transport cargo from Srinagar to Sharjah.

