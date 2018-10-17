GoAir A320neo shutdown last February an engine assembly error, reveals DGCA

Airbus A320neo engine shutdown last February was caused due to an error in the assembly of an engine component, of Civil Aviation revealed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on a GoAir’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight on February 8. The aircraft carrying 187 passengers returned to Delhi immediately after departure. No one was hurt. Inspection after arrival found from the aircraft's Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine. The affected engine was sent to manufacturer for inspection.

In its report, said the permanent magnetic alternator was incorrectly installed and this over a period of time generated metal debris. This resulted in oil chip detection warning and eventual engine shutdown.

A contributory cause was misinterpretation of the minimum equipment list by the airline staff. This lays down conditions or rules that allows the release of an aircraft (for flights) with certain inoperative parts.

After the February incident, PW revised its engine assembly procedures and also issued instructions on engine inspection to airlines, the report said.

Globally Airbus has delivered 384 A320neo planes, including 105 to airlines in India. The A320neo engines are powered by engines manufactured by PW and CFM.

While the engines have contributed significantly to fuel savings there have been frequent snags especially in the PW turbines. The defects included distress in combustion chamber and detection of metallic chip in oil. These led to premature withdrawal of engines and grounding of planes.

In a statement, PW said engines have been upgraded to address the issues. “These upgrades are providing significant improvements in engine reliability and durability. Starting in December 2017, all new engines are being shipped with these improvements,” PW said.

Currently four A320neos of are grounded for want of replacement engines.

“We continue to work closely with IndiGo and GoAir, to keep their aircraft flying while continuing to retrofit the fleet to the latest engine configuration. Engine removals are being planned and coordinated with the airlines as we continue to successfully retrofit the fleet with the latest configuration engines,” PW said.