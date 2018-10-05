JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bosch expects its electric two-wheeler solutions to hit Indian roads soon
Business Standard

GoAir COO Jyri Strandman is latest to quit; airline says he's on leave

Airline's chief commercial officer Manish Raniga has quit in August, followed by senior executives in finance, marketing and asset management departments

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

There were about 169 passengers on board when the flight developed a snag | File Photo

GoAir chief operating officer Jyri Strandman has quit the airline amid differences with its promoters, it is learnt.

Strandman who joined the airline in February is the latest of senior executives to leave the airline. The airline's chief commercial officer Manish Raniga had quit in August. This was followed by the resignations of senior executives in GoAir's finance, marketing and asset management departments.

Responding to an email query, a GoAir spokesperson said "no comments." Strandman worked as director operations in Spirit Airlines before joining GoAir.

The latest exit comes a few days ahead of GoAir's maiden international flights to Phuket and Male. The airline has 41 Airbus A320 planes at present and its expansion plans have been hit due to issues surrounding A320 Neo engines.

In June the airline appointed ex-EasyJet executive Corenlis Vrieswijk as its CEO. The appointment came four months after Wolfgang Prock Schauer's exit from top posit. Prock Schauer left on a sour note and the airline dragged him to Bombay High Court on charge of data theft.

GoAir is also without a chief financial officer after Krishnan Balakrishnan left the airline in May to join an airline in Kuwait.
First Published: Fri, October 05 2018. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements