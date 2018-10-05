GoAir COO Jyri Strandman is latest to quit; airline says he's on leave

-
GoAir chief operating officer Jyri Strandman has quit the airline amid differences with its promoters, it is learnt.
Strandman who joined the airline in February is the latest of senior executives to leave the airline. The airline's chief commercial officer Manish Raniga had quit in August. This was followed by the resignations of senior executives in GoAir's finance, marketing and asset management departments.
Responding to an email query, a GoAir spokesperson said "no comments." Strandman worked as director operations in Spirit Airlines before joining GoAir.
The latest exit comes a few days ahead of GoAir's maiden international flights to Phuket and Male. The airline has 41 Airbus A320 planes at present and its expansion plans have been hit due to issues surrounding A320 Neo engines.
In June the airline appointed ex-EasyJet executive Corenlis Vrieswijk as its CEO. The appointment came four months after Wolfgang Prock Schauer's exit from top posit. Prock Schauer left on a sour note and the airline dragged him to Bombay High Court on charge of data theft.
GoAir is also without a chief financial officer after Krishnan Balakrishnan left the airline in May to join an airline in Kuwait.
