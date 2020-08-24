GoAir and SpiceJet: Two flight paths to survival as aviation crisis deepens

In football, a team’s success depends on the strategy it adopts — attacking or defensive — based on assessments of its own and the opposing team’s strengths. As Covid-19 deepens its hold on economic activity, SpiceJet and GoAir, the second and third-largest private airlines by market share, are adopting similar strategies.

But no matter what happens, one thing is already clear: The teams need funds urgently to stay in the air. A recent estimate by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) says all airlines in India need an infusion of roughly $3 billion to ...