GoAir cuts flights amid grounding of Airbus A320Neo planes, engine woes

has said it is curtailing its schedule till March 9 due to grounding of its planes and non-availability of spare engines.

The airline said it has been forced to “temporarily suspend certain flights that are part of its network.” It did not specify number of cancelled flights but sources said 20-30 flights would be curtailed per day. operates over 325 flights daily.

"In the last four weeks, we have gone through unplanned grounding of aircraft, which were supporting our current operation of fleet. And now, we have been informed by our business partners Airbus and Pratt & Whitney of their inability to deliver previously promised aircraft and engines through March 9 that are required to support our current growth," said in a statement.

GoAir has a fleet of 56 Airbus A320 planes, including 40 A320Neos. Seven of its planes have been grounded following regulatory directive to inspect aircraft engines which have crossed more than 3,000 hours.

The inspection was ordered in December after engine snags led to aircraft returning to departing airports. After the inspections engines were removed in December and January but spare engines are not immediately available, sources said.

“We have undertaken these suspensions as far ahead of time as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to our customers, who are our paramount concern. We expect — with the support of Airbus and Pratt & Whitney — to reinstate these flights and operate at the earliest opportunity," GoAir said.

In a statement Airbus said “GoAir is a valued customer of Aurbus and we are proud of our relation. Airbus is supporting the engine maker to maintain the schedule for engine deliveries and support GoAir's smooth operations.”