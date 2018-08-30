GoAir eyes codeshare partnerships with foreign airlines on overseas routes

will enter into partnerships with foreign for its overseas routes, the airline's Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

The Wadia group-owned airline on Thursday announced its maiden international flights to Phuket and Male from Mumbai and Delhi from October. Plans are underway to connect Bengaluru to the two destinations.

“We are looking at codeshares to get passenger feed from foreign on our international routes,” Vrieswijk said. has 36 Airbus planes in its fleet at present, including 19 A320Neos. It will induct 13 planes by December end.

The airline's network expansion has been impacted due to ongoing technical issues with its engines. The latest issue affecting the planes is excessive vibration, and engine manufacturer (PW) is investigating the complaints. Two of GoAir's 19 planes are grounded as they are awaiting replacement engines.

Vrieswijk added that the airline is in discussions with Airbus and for compensation. The airline has 144 A320Neos on order and has selected engines for 72 planes. He said the airline is studying the performance of both and CFM engines and is not in a hurry to finalise the engine order.

“Oil and currency are hurting business significantly and costs have gone up. We are looking to optimise network and improve crew utilisation,” he said, adding that the airline will focus on profitable growth and will go for a controlled expansion. The airline's FY 2018 profit is not available as it is not listed.

The spike in fuel cost has also forced the airline to mull leasing out its old Ceo aircrafts to save fuel and earn additional revenues. The airline plans to use new deliveries for replacing its old fleet. The A320 Neo offers 15 per cent fuel saving over the conventional A320 planes.