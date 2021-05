GoAir may sue former managing director Jeh Wadia over brand rights

Go Airlines (India) Ltd (Go Air) is exploring legal options against one of its promoters and former managing director Jeh Wadia to establish its ownership over all the trademarks and domain names used by the company. The airline mentioned this under “risk factors” in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the stock market regulator on Friday.

Jeh, younger son of Wadia group patriarch Nusli Wadia, has been at the helm of affairs at Go Air since its inception in 2005 and stepped down as its managing director in March. Go Holdings, in which Jeh owns a 99 per cent ...