Godi India manufactures super capacitors to improve battery life in EVs

Godi India, the first company to get BIS certification to sell lithium-ion cells made with home-grown technology, is now the first to manufacture 3000F (farads) high-power supercapacitors at its Hyderabad facility.

A supercapacitor is a type of capacitor that can store a large amount of energy and it can be charged and discharged an unlimited number of times. Integrating Godi India’s supercapacitors along with battery packs would improve battery life in (EV) and renewable energy storage system (ESS) applications, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Godi India is producing cost-effective and plant-based Carbon-Carbon supercapacitors using water-based electrode processing. We have a variety of supercapacitor products ranging up to 3000F. At present, we are in the process of developing high-voltage lithium-ion capacitors, as well,” said Mahesh Godi, founder and chief executive officer of Godi India.

“We are also working on hybrid capacitors with higher energy densities to replace lead-acid batteries in wide range of the applications. These capacitors are environmentally sustainable, green and clean, and highly recyclable,” he said.

The estimated global market size of supercapacitors is $25 billion by 2030. Considering India is the fourth largest automotive maker and third largest energy consumer in the world, it is estimated that the supercapacitor market will grow by more than 16 per cent compound annual growth rate in the next five years with market size of $5 billion.

“Godi India is planning to commission 200 kWh of supercapacitors production facility to cater to various local requirements and export markets. Godi India is also keen to develop custom-designed supercapacitor products as per strategic segment requirements and aiming to localize 100% supply chain of the super capacitors manufacturing in the next one year,” said Mahesh Godi.