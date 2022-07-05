Godi India to set up lithium-ion cell giga factory; gets BIS certification

-
Hyderabad-based Godi India said on Tuesday it will set up a giga factory for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India by 2024, referring to a facility used for producing electric batteries at a huge scale, primarily for use in electric vehicles (EV).
The company is the first in the country to have certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards' for lithium-ion cells made using its home-grown technology. As per BIS requirements, the Godi-designed cells were tested and qualified by a third-party testing agency (TUV).
"Electric Vehicle penetration in India is expected to become a reality in the near future. As a result, lithium-ion battery-based storage solutions will gain prominence and localization of tailor-made cells for Indian conditions will play a vital role, for both automotive and energy storage applications (ESS). As a cell technology player, we would like to be part of this exciting journey,” said Mahesh Godi, founder and chief executive officer of Godi India.
“India is expected to be one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets for electric vehicles and the customers look for safer and longer-range batteries. Sensing the need, we are setting up our first indigenous giga factory for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India by 2024,” said Mahesh.
The new factory will encourage EV and stationary storage industry in India, said a company statement.
