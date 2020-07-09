Godrej Agrovet: Good prospects, but investors should look at stock on dips

The rally in agri-related stocks has helped Godrej Agrovet gain over 31 per cent since May 20. The gains were led by growth expectations across segments, margin improvement and earnings recovery in FY21.

The company had posted muted numbers in the March quarter due to Covid-19 impact, which dented the topline as well as profitability. While the company has a presence across multiple segments, crop protection and animal feed segments account for 65 per cent of the consolidated revenues. In the animal feed segment, demand from segments such as poultry has been muted due to the pandemic. ...