Godrej group, IIT-M alumni start-up Tvasta start 3D construction printing

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business, Godrej Construction, has partnered with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a start-up founded by IIT-Madras alumni, to introduce and commercially deploy innovative 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technology in India.

Inspired by 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Godrej Construction and Tvasta aim to pioneer this technology for the development of various sustainable infrastructure projects, housing solutions, disaster relief structures, national defence related applications and various other public amenities in India, and globally.



ALSO READ - How 3D printing technology is changing the construction landscape in India

Tvasta, a deep-tech start-up based out of Chennai and Bengaluru, has developed an indigenous 3DCP technology platform that leverages automation and robotics for a faster and more sustainable construction process, compared to conventional methods of construction. The new platform also offers the option of adopting modular off-site construction techniques. These factors can help reduce the overall carbon footprint for construction projects, and even improve safety by reducing the possibility of injuries to onsite workmen.

Commenting on the introduction of 3D Construction Printing Technology Platform in India, Anup Mathew, senior Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Construction said, "To promote a circular economy, we have also jointly developed an innovative concrete mix-design that uses a significant proportion of recycled concrete aggregates (RCA) as a part of the raw material used in the 3DCP Technology. This newly developed 3DCP concrete mix offers great promise for developing and using construction materials with a lower embodied carbon, which can help us design and develop innovative solutions for a more sustainable built environment.”

Godrej Construction is the Rs 1,000 crore business of Godrej & Boyce, and is looking to scale its offerings in the construction sector. “Our endeavour will now be to jointly engage with key industry stakeholders for exploring appropriate opportunities for the deployment of this 3DCP Technology, which even globally is still in a relatively nascent and evolving stage of development,” he added.