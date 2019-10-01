Going after digital deals, growth rates will improve, says Cognizant CEO

Cognizant’s new-found focus on cost is not a strategy but to come back on growth path, new Chief Executive Brian Humphries says. Humphries, who headed Vodafone Business earlier, tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra & Debasis Mohapatra he will hire 30% more freshers this year with 18 per cent higher salary.

Edited excerpts: How important is India for you? Some experts feel India is losing its prominence in the overall scheme of things at Cognizant. Is it true? India is a critical part of Cognizant and will continue to be so. We have 200,000 employees here, and this provides Cognizant a ...