Gold finance stocks: Recent rally increases risk; wait for a better entry

Even as majority of the banking and financial services sector companies, including mortgage lenders, vehicle loan providers as well as banks, have been struggling in the Covid-19 era, gold financiers have been in a sweet spot.

The stocks of Muthoot Finance (Muthoot) and Manappuram Finance (Manappuram) have gained between 100-131 per cent since their March lows, outperforming the 28 per cent rise in the Nifty Financial Services index during this period. The strong performance of their core gold loan book (65-95 per cent of consolidated assets under management or AUM) is a key reason ...