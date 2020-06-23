Sebi reports 13% total income growth at Rs 963 crore in 2018-19

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has posted a 13 per cent increase in its total income to over Rs 963 crore in 2018-19, mainly because of rise in earnings from fees and subscription income.

According to the annual accounts of Sebi, the total expenditure of the regulator also rose to Rs 492.34 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019, from Rs 414.46 crore in the previous financial year.

The other administrative expenses increased from Rs 121 crore to Rs 131 crore; the establishment expenses climbed from Rs 244 crore to Rs 293 crore.