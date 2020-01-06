Gold price, valuation hurdle for Titan stock; firm outperforms market

On a day when the broader markets were down 2 per cent, Titan remained the sole large-cap stock in the Sensex ending in the green. The stock was up 1.7 per cent after it announced double-digit sales uptick for its jewellery segment in the December quarter.

Sales in the segment, which had declined by 1.5 per cent in the September quarter, have bounced back, registering a growth of 11 per cent. Adjusting for a large institutional order in the year-ago quarter, retail growth has been much higher than expectations at 15 per cent. The increase in sales has been led by the festive season, ...