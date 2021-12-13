Good Glamm buys MissMalini Entertainment to expand footprint in celeb media

Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest content-to commerce conglomerate, has acquired MissMalini Entertainment- India’s largest celebrity media and influencer talent management network. This is a first of its kind of a personality-driven company by content to commerce conglomerate. The didn’t reveal the value of the transaction.

This strategic move will offer Good Glamm Group access to a robust network of influencers, celebrities and market know-how strongly enhancing its unique content-to-commerce play in the country.

Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based MissMalini Entertainment will continue to function independently while bringing its expertise to the Good Glamm Group. MissMalini Founder Malini Agarwal and Co-founders Nowshad Rizwanullah (also CEO) and Mike Melli (also CRO) will continue to lead the company. They will work closely with Good Glamm Group founder and CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi.

“We have admired MissMalini over the years. They were the first movers in the Influencer space, are the leading digital voice on Bollywood and the Girl Tribe is turning into a highly engaged and relevant community,” said Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group. “We see all these elements and expertise as highly valuable pieces in the ambitious Content to Commerce disruption we are creating in India. Super excited to begin this journey with MissMalini and support their vision and growth.”

Last month, the Good Glamm Group, raised $150 million in funding in its Series D round, where the Mumbai-based firm was valued at $1.2 billion, making it the newest member of the coveted unicorn club.

“Becoming part of Good Glamm Group will be hugely beneficial for both parties, whether in terms of our massive, combined industry footprint or opening new avenues for growth in this digital-first world,” said Malini Agarwal, founder, MissMalini. “We share a joint vision to transform India’s burgeoning social commerce industry, leveraging first-mover advantages to create exciting new opportunities across the country’s creator economy.”

The Good Glamm Group’s commerce and content stack coupled with MissMalini’s celebrity, influencer and content strengths will further turbocharge the group’s D2C (direct to consumer) capabilities. With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now boasts a bouquet of India’s largest digital media brands including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra and now MissMalini Entertainment. The Good Glamm Group’s media division now generates over 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users placing the Group’s digital reach amongst the largest for any e-commerce or digital media company in India.

“Malini (Agarwal) and I both started our own digital content ventures nearly a decade ago - and today as we welcome MissMalini to the Good Glamm Group - we have come full circle,” said Priyanka Gill, co-founder, Good Glamm Group. “We are passionate believers in the might of digital content and with MissMalini’s reach into the celebrity and influencer landscape will open up exciting avenues for the Good Glamm Group.”

The Good Glamm Group has a large user base and reach digital and go-to-market omnichannel capabilities. This will help all of its group brands to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories. With this acquisition, Good Glamm Group is bringing onboard MissMalini’s 5 business divisions. This includes MissMalini Media (multi-format original content and marketing), Girl Tribe by MissMalini (women’s community platform), Ignite Edge (celebrity and talent management), Agent M Creative (Creative Agency) and MM Studios (video production house). These digital assets reach over 60 million people a month.

“This (acquisition) also marks yet another milestone for us as a group of partnering with audacious, bold entrepreneurs who create categories,” said Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glamm Group.

Nowshad Rizwanullah, co-founder and CEO, MissMalini Entertainment, said that combining Good Glamm Group’s proven commerce expertise with his firm’s decade of experience in celebrity and influencer media would create unique new business opportunities. “This deal comes at a time when the market has been transformed from individual transactions to long-term IP creation and we are thrilled to set foot on this next journey with Good Glamm Group,” said Rizwanullah.