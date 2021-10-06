Good Glamm Group acquires D2C brand The Moms Co for around Rs 500 cr

Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest Content-to-Commerce group has acquired The Moms Co, India’s leading Mom & Baby D2C brand to strengthen its growth across Sources say the deal size is about Rs 500 crore.

Based in New Delhi, The Moms Co will continue to work as an independent entity. Over the past four years, the brand has catered to over two million customers across 20,000 pin codes in India. Its founders, Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadaani will work closely with Naiyya Saggi and Priyanka Gill, Co-Founders, Good Glamm Group to accelerate The Moms Co's presence in India and across the world.

This is the first by the company after MyGlamm announced the formation of Good Glamm Group that consolidated its position as a ‘Digital House of Brands’ powered by a content-to-commerce strategy and where it has earmarked a Rs 750 crore war-chest to make strategic investments in innovative beauty & personal care brands within the next 3-6 months. The Moms Co. being its largest such investment. The company did not disclose the deal size.

The Group had announced that it had raised Rs 255 crore in September led by an equity investment from the Trifecta Leaders Fund and structured financing from Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “As a group, we were inspired by the brand love and loyalty from Moms and Women for The Moms Co. across our BabyChakra and POPxo platforms. We are very excited about the possibilities with this partnership, and look forward to working closely with the team to take the brand to millions of women across the country through our online and offline presence.”

With the acquisition, The Moms Co. brand will be able to leverage a digital audience of over 100 million users across POPxo and BabyChakra, over 220,000 Plixxo influencers and BabyChakra’s 10,000 doctors network. The brand will ramp up its retail presence from its 1,500 retail touch points today to over 20,000 from the group to drive adoption of its personal care and baby care ranges.

“We’ve always been on a mission to help Moms make Safe, Natural, Effective choices and with the capabilities of the Good Glamm Group, we will be able to have an impact on the lives of millions of Moms around the world through our products, and now through meaningful content and a strong community as well,” said Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co.

The personal care market is a $18 billion market, and The Moms Co. with its focus on creating the safest natural formulations that are certified toxin-free has rapidly become one of the most trusted brands in the personal space in India with over 45 SKUs in its portfolio across categories. With the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, The Moms Co. will further leapfrog its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country, thus ensuring every mother and family have the best care for themselves.

Established in 2017, The Moms Co. has raised three rounds of funding so far with an angel investment round in 2016, a Pre Series-A round in 2017 and a Series-B round in 2020.