Good Glamm Group acquires media & lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop

Good Glamm Group, a leading content-to-commerce conglomerate. has acquired ScoopWhoop, a digital & lifestyle content platform. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the second acquisition by The Good Glamm Group in a month's time. In early October the group acquired baby and mother products brand, The Moms Co, for Rs 500 crore.

has a male audience of over 60 per cent, which paves the group's entry into content-to-commerce for the fast growing male segment. Over the next three years, the Group will invest Rs 500 crore in the men’s category.

ScoopWhoop’s digital assets generate 1 billion monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users. Based in New Delhi, will continue to work as an independent brand and house within Good Glamm Group. Its founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar will continue leading and will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, co-founders of Good Glamm Group.

The men's grooming segment is a $1.5-billion market. The Group is currently building and buying male grooming brands that create best in-class male personal care products and will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country.

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, commented: "At ScoopWhoop we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young india for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up, while becoming a defining force in the content-to-commerce revolution."

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now generates an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users through its division, which comprises India’s largest digital media brands including POPxo and ScoopWhoop. Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, commented: "ScoopWhoop has been the default digital content platform for millions of men. With this acquisition two of India’s largest digital media brands come together to turbocharge our growth as the Good Glamm Group!"

This large user base and reach, along with the Group’s proven digital and go-to-market omni-channel capabilities, and its capacity to derive data-driven insights into what consumers want will help all brands in the Group to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said: "I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It’s a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment."

