Good times: Titan adds shine to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s (pictured) outsized bet on watch and jewellery maker Titan has helped the value of his disclosed portfolio register a 3.6 per cent gain in the quarter ended June 2019. This is nearly twice the 1.87 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex during the same period.

Titan added Rs 1,245.3 crore, aided by a marginal increase in stake. The value of his disclosed portfolio is down Rs 757.1 crore if one excludes Titan. The numbers are based on a Business Standard analysis, which identified 13 names through which he holds stake from the shareholding pattern declared ...