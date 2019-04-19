Google-Amazon war ends: YouTube coming to FireTV, Prime Video to Chromecast

and will collaborate to bring their streaming services to each-other's platforms, the two said Thursday.

Amazon's users will be able to access the official app, and likewise and TV users will finally be able to watch Amazon's video content. However, a specific time has not been announced by the

In addition, Amazon's will be broadly available across TV device partners. Standalone TV and Kids apps will launch later this year on devices and Edition smart TVs where available.

The agreement ends an almost 4-year long conflict between YouTube and Amazon, when stopped selling Google’s streaming adapter on its web store.

"We are excited to work with to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide," said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube.

"We're excited to bring the app to and TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love," said Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for

Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users, along with Android TV users, will have easy access to the Prime Video catalogue including the latest seasons of Amazon Originals.