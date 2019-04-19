Google-Amazon war ends: YouTube coming to FireTV, Prime Video to Chromecast

-
Amazon and Google will collaborate to bring their streaming services to each-other's platforms, the two companies said Thursday.
Amazon's Fire TV users will be able to access the official YouTube app, and likewise Chromecast and Android TV users will finally be able to watch Amazon's video content. However, a specific time has not been announced by the companies.
In addition, Amazon's Prime Video will be broadly available across Android TV device partners. Standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will launch later this year on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs where available.
The agreement ends an almost 4-year long conflict between YouTube and Amazon, when Amazon stopped selling Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter on its web store.
"We are excited to work with Amazon to launch the official YouTube apps on Fire TV devices worldwide," said Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube.
"We're excited to bring the Prime Video app to Chromecast and Android TV devices, and to give our customers convenient access to the shows and movies they love," said Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video.
Chromecast and Chromecast built-in users, along with Android TV users, will have easy access to the Prime Video catalogue including the latest seasons of Amazon Originals.
