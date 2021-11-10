Google announces first cohort of media startups under GNI initiative

-
Google on Wednesday announced the first set of news startups that will form the first cohort of its Google News Initiative Startups Lab.
The GNI Startups Lab is a 16-week catalyst programme that aims to help the next generation independent Indian news startups achieve financial and operational sustainability.
The programme is a collaboration between GNI, global innovation lab Echos, and DIGIPUB News India Foundation.
“Today, we are pleased to announce the ten startups that will form the first cohort of the GNI Startups Lab. Chosen out of over 70 applicants from across India, the ten news startups cover an array of types of journalism, including investigative, broadcast, political, data and local news organisations that give a voice to underrepresented communities. The diverse cohort features newsrooms from around the country, producing news in languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Urdu,” said Kate Beddoe, Director, News Partnerships, APAC for Google in a blog post.
The ten chosen media startups are BehanBox, Bisbo, East Mojo, ED Times, Headline Network, Main Media, Suno India, The Bridge, The Cue, and The Probe.
