Google-backed Cuemath appoints former Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder as CEO

Cuemath, a global online math learning platform backed by Google parent Alphabet’s fund CapitalG has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Vivek Sunder as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sunder, 47, joins from Swiggy, India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, where, as chief operating officer between (2018) and (2021), he scaled Swiggy’s business manifold.

The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, where Cuemath’s founder, Manan Khurma, who has grown by 10x since its inception, will now become Chairman.

"I am excited to welcome Vivek (Sunder) to the family,” said Khurma. “I am confident his proven track record and extensive experience building consumer brands, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and extend Cuemath's upward trajectory and become a leader in global Math education.”

Adding more depth to its senior team will reassure that the company, which grew 2x over the previous fiscal year, is well on its way to reaching 50 countries and becoming a Global Math leader. The edtech brand is now present in over 20 countries with 200,000 students covering 25 million hours of teaching.

Both Khurma’s and Sunder’s roles will take effect from 1 October 2021. They will work seamlessly together to execute Cuemath’s growth strategy. As chief executive officer, Sunder will be responsible for Cuemath’s overall business and its global expansion. His 23 years of business and technology sector experience includes several leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where he drove top and bottom-line growth, and expanded market share and margins in a challenging macroeconomic climate. He is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, a leading Indian business school.

“I’m particularly impressed by Cuemath’s razor-sharp focus on a child’s learning outcomes,” said Sunder. “I am also drawn to the mission of democratizing math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers.”

As Chairman, Manan Khurma will focus on Cuemath’s initiative to help solve the world’s biggest economic and societal challenges caused by suboptimal education. As the architect of Cuemath’s STEM.org-certified curriculum, he will also focus on pedagogy and developing the curriculum to ensure provides the best learning experience to children, parents, and teachers.