Google-backed Cuemath appoints former Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder as CEO

-
ALSO READ
Pandemic affected math learning ability of students: Cuemath-Nielsen survey
Boost your skills via e-learning to enhance your career in Covid times
Food delivery giant Swiggy's COO Vivek Sunder decides to move on
Google-backed edtech firm offers free math courses to win users in India
Food delivery giant Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder
-
Cuemath, a global online math learning platform backed by Google parent Alphabet’s fund CapitalG has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Vivek Sunder as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Sunder, 47, joins from Swiggy, India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, where, as chief operating officer between (2018) and (2021), he scaled Swiggy’s business manifold.
The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, where Cuemath’s founder, Manan Khurma, who has grown Cuemath by 10x since its inception, will now become Chairman.
"I am excited to welcome Vivek (Sunder) to the Cuemath family,” said Khurma. “I am confident his proven track record and extensive experience building consumer brands, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and extend Cuemath's upward trajectory and become a leader in global Math education.”
Adding more depth to its senior team will reassure that the company, which grew 2x over the previous fiscal year, is well on its way to reaching 50 countries and becoming a Global Math leader. The edtech brand is now present in over 20 countries with 200,000 students covering 25 million hours of teaching.
Both Khurma’s and Sunder’s roles will take effect from 1 October 2021. They will work seamlessly together to execute Cuemath’s growth strategy. As chief executive officer, Sunder will be responsible for Cuemath’s overall business and its global expansion. His 23 years of business and technology sector experience includes several leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where he drove top and bottom-line growth, and expanded market share and margins in a challenging macroeconomic climate. He is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, a leading Indian business school.
“I’m particularly impressed by Cuemath’s razor-sharp focus on a child’s learning outcomes,” said Sunder. “I am also drawn to the mission of democratizing math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers.”
As Chairman, Manan Khurma will focus on Cuemath’s initiative to help solve the world’s biggest economic and societal challenges caused by suboptimal education. As the architect of Cuemath’s STEM.org-certified curriculum, he will also focus on pedagogy and developing the curriculum to ensure Cuemath provides the best learning experience to children, parents, and teachers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU