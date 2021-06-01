Google-backed Dunzo to pilot drone delivery of medicines in India

Google-backed delivery and e-commerce firm Digital is leading a Med-Air consortium along with industry experts to conduct experimental BVLOS (Below Visual Line of Sight) flights for the 'Medicine from the Sky Project'. The aim is to help improve access to during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project aims to serve different districts in the state of Telangana for medical supplies. The program launched by the Government of Telangana and the World Economic Forum aims to create a large-scale impact and help to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The system will focus on an end-to-end ecosystem for drone-based logistic transportation and utilize the existing logistics network of the state.

“Telangana is one of the most proactive states looking to adopt emerging technologies, and the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project using drones is in line with the same principles,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana. “This project is one of the first such programs in the country where multiple drones would fly BVLOS to establish their value proposition for the supply chain. The vision is to ensure equity for rural areas.”

Leveraging the Centre's recent regulation policies for low-altitude airspace for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, the Telangana government is exploring the scope of delivery of medical and healthcare provisions through drones across the state. The government has partnered with the World Economic Forum, government think tank Niti Aayog, and HealthNet Global for ‘Medicine from the Sky’ with the support of leaders in medicine, technology, and research. Furthermore, this much-needed initiative will also ensure that the delivery of essentials like vaccines and medicines continues to be supported amidst infrastructural challenges and lockdowns.

“We appreciate the Government of Telangana’s recognition of the role technology can play in today’s world to build safer cities,” said Kabeer Biswas, CEO, and Founder, Digital. “We believe our participation in the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project will facilitate a more connected state and country, allowing people almost instantaneous access to vaccines and medicines from the most populous to most remote areas in India in the near future.”

Since January 2021, has witnessed a growth of 350 per cent in medicine orders. Between March’21 to May’21, Dunzo has facilitated the delivery of over 20,000 orders to hospitals. This, coupled with the delivery of home-cooked meals, oximeters, and other medical aid has led to an exponential growth of 204 per cent in Dunzo’s pick up and drop orders. Delivering millions of orders through its B2B logistics service, Dunzo’s B2B (business-to-business) vertical has also grown 2x working with volunteers, NGOs, and other organizations, to deliver essentials to those affected in the community.

“As our delivery partners continue to keep our cities safe on the ground, we are working round the clock to meet the urgency of the demand for essentials,” said Biswas. “Using technology we can now ensure that no matter where people live, life-saving essentials can and should reach them.”