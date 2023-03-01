JUST IN
Google-backed startup unveils multilingual voice search technology
Great strides made but much room for improvement, say women entrepreneurs
Chennai's startup Atsuya Technologies named 'Great Place to Work'
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah announces joint venture with Utkarsh Classes
Zomato approaches restaurants to hike commission charges by 2-6%: Report
Pristyn Care expands presence to eastern India, partners with 60 hospitals
Start-ups, news publishers likely to join digital competition law panel
Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33 mn, Greater Pacific Capital leads round
Secure Blink bags seed funding from US-based venture capital firm
B2B could be India's top sector for venture debt funding in 2023: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Great strides made but much room for improvement, say women entrepreneurs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google-backed startup unveils multilingual voice search technology

Slang Labs was co-founded in 2017 by founders who had earlier co-founded Little Eye Labs, the first and only Indian company to be acquired by Meta (Facebook)

Topics
Google | Startups | voice search

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Kumar Rangarajan, Co-founder of Slang Labs
Kumar Rangarajan, Co-founder of Slang Labs

Labs, a Google-backed startup, said it has launched Conva, a full-stack solution that provides smart and highly accurate multilingual voice search capabilities inside e-commerce apps.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.