Google India spruces up operations to tap into cloud opportunities

Global public cloud provider Cloud has introduced a host of new strategies to tap into the cloud opportunity in India, with a stronger sales team topping the agenda.

During the Cloud Summit, Nitin Bawankule (director of Cloud, India) said the company is looking at tapping into more deals across regions.

“ Our team size will soon be very similar to that of our competitors in the market. Therefore, I wouldn’t lose a deal on account of lack in awareness about an opportunity, which was the case around a year ago, because we just did not have the physical presence either through our own team or partner teams,” said Bawankule.

While the company did not share the exact headcount in India, Bawankule added that they seek to ramp up the base to thrice the current number, in 2019.

The company is hiring across sales, pre-sales, partner teams and solution architects.

Over the past six months, Google Cloud has identified its key sectors of interest in India, such as banking and financial services, pharma and healthcare, public sector, retail, as well as media and entertainment.

The company is yet to have a strong presence in public sector projects, given it is awaiting completion of empanelment from the Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Other global players, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, have already completed the process.

The global public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.5 per cent in 2019 to $214.3 billion, up from $182.4 billion in 2018, according to Gartner.

Till 2016-17, the buzz around cloud was largely limited to reducing costs for businesses.

However, it has lately become a tool for businesses to improve their reach, added Bawankule.

Google Cloud has customers in firms like Network18, Star TV, Zee TV, Dainik Bhaskar, Tata Steel, JSW, Voltas, Britannia, Royal Enfield, ICICI bank, L&T Financial Services, Manipal hospitals, TCS, and Snapdeal, among others.

“We have been able to spread out and acquire customers across all these verticals in the last 12-18 months, except the public sector, in which we did not really have a team,” he said.

The company has also tied up with a lot of local partners such as Sonata and Netmagic, among others, over the past year to improve their domestic market presence and reach, apart from service providers like TCS, HCL and LTI.

Analysts had noted in the past that Google Cloud was late to the party, with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services taking a strong lead in the public cloud market. Both do not release cloud-specific headcount.

Google Cloud announced the success of its partnerships with Indian at the Summit.

For example, Digitate, a venture of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), has integrated Dialogflow into its flagship brand ignio, their artificial intelligence platform for diverse

enterprises.