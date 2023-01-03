JUST IN
Google-CCI tussle: Industry divided even before the hearing starts

Handset manufacturing firm Micromax and Jaina Private Limited are learnt to have filed an appeal in NCLAT against the same CCI order, in support of Google

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Shivani Shinde  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s appeal against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) would be heard by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday, after it requested for an early hearing. Even before it comes for hearing, several industry players have appealed to NCLAT, for and against the CCI order.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 21:41 IST

`
