JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Country's space reforms are not aimed at privatising Isro, says chairman
Business Standard

Gmail services disrupted across the globe, company says probing issue

According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail"

Topics
Google gmail | Google | Google Docs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Google email services disrupted across globe, company says probing issue
As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.

Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world.

The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail".

In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 13:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU