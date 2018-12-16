Google, Facebook, Amazon string payments and commerce for India

Google, Facebook and Amazon, who entered India’s digital payments market through the United Payments Interface (UPI), may use the payments transaction data to support their retail offerings, say experts. Google recently launched a shopping homepage here.

Facebook-owned Instagram also plans to bring shopping on Instagram to India. “Shopping on Instagram is currently available to businesses in 46 countries, and we are gradually expanding to additional partners in countries around the globe, including India,” an Instagram spokesperson said. Amazon has been a ...