Google, Facebook protesting data localisation to evade taxes: PhonePe

Flipkart-owned digital payments platform PhonePe has attacked global Internet companies for protesting against the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate to localise all payments data, saying that they are doing so to avoid paying taxes in the country.

In a blog posted on September 11, PhonePe used Google and WhatsApp as examples, arguing that the RBI mandate would no longer allow them to report revenues generated from their apps in India as overseas revenues, forcing them to pay taxes here. Both Google and WhatsApp have built digital payment service specifically for India on ...