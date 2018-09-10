With more focus on regional advertisers, Google, Amazon step up local play

With multiple offerings across the portfolio targeted at different segments of Indian consumers, the tech giants are playing harder for a win in the local market.

With an “India first” approach, Google, Facebook and Amazon have introduced a slew of measures that aim to make it easier for Indian advertisers and consumers to engage with their platforms. Google has announced a set of India-specific ad products and for YouTube, it has just launched ‘Originals’ a premium ad-supported content service that is meant to rival Amazon’s Prime service in the ...