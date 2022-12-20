Google India's profits triple in five years, at Rs 1,238 crore in FY22

Earlier this month, an apex court in the European Union ruled that any citizen can ask search engines such as Google to delete any outdated or sensitive information on them. Google, which dominates the search engine market, channels 3.3 trillion searches each year and stores about 3,600 petabytes of data on 1.8 billion of its Gmail users (as of 2021). One petabyte can hold about 223,101 high-quality movies.