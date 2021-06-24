A billion Indians will get faster internet via Google Cloud and Jio: Pichai

-
ALSO READ
Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next' smartphone, partnership with Google for 5G
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
Jio Platforms net profit jumps 47% in January-March quarter to Rs 3,508 cr
RIL's revamp paves way for O2C stake sale, next leg of growth: Analysts
-
Speaking about the Google-Jio partnership, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: "JioPhone Next is powered by an optimised version of Android OS jointly developed by Jio and Google. It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features."
Pichai added that Google's vision with the Jio partnership was to bring affordable access to information for Indians. "Next steps in this vision start with a new, affordable, Jio smartphone, created with Google. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for first time."
Pichai also spoke about both companiers partnering on 5G network technology. "A new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation and lay foundation for next phase of India’s digitisation," he said.
"We are proud to play a part in India’s next wave of technological innovation. Helping to connect 1.3 billion Indians to the opportunities the internet creates is meaningful to us at Google – and certainly to me personally," Pichai added.
Launched in 2016, Reliance Jio soon captured the India telecom market with its cheap data plans, often considered the most affordable in the world. Today, Jio is India's largest data carrier with 422 million customers. Google last year invested $4.5 billion in Jio's parent Jio Platforms, a move that landed the US tech giant a board seat alongside rival Facebook which has also pumped $5.7 billion into the digital unit. Ambani has previously said Jio, which also counts Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp among its backers, would "pioneer the 5G revolution" in India in 2021. The launch of the affordable smartphone would be a big step in the company's ambitious plans to help the existing 2G and 3G users migrate to the prevalent 4G mobile networks, and in future, become users of Jio's 5G offering.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU