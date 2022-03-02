Google, MeitY to help 100 Indian startups for making global apps, games

In 2021, time spent by users outside India on apps and games created by Indian grew by 150 per cent compared to 2019 on Play, a sign of the potential and opportunity Indian and developers today have to drive app and game innovations for the world. Aiming to help India’s next generation of innovators unlock this growth opportunity, MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and today announced a cohort of 100 Indian early to mid-stage it aims to help build high-quality global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy.

A growth and development program by MeitY Startup Hub and Google, the goal of the Appscale Academy is to identify, and support promising Indian and help them grow into successful global businesses. The 100 startups were chosen from over 400 applications following an in-depth selection process that took into account their creative ideas and innovation, product quality, product scalability, and talent diversity.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, joint secretary, MeitY, added, "Startups and developers are key drivers of India’s digital transformation journey. We are seeing them drive meaningful solutions for India and the world. We at MeitY value our partnership with Google, and it gives me immense delight to further boost this spirit of innovation with the Appscale Academy Program.”

Startups of the Appscale Academy cohort are solving for some of India’s daily, critical, and unique needs through creative homegrown solutions, including BitClass (a live learning platform), Farmyng Club (a social platform for farmers to improve their livelihood), Kutuki (preschool learning app), Sunita’s Makerspace (a community to foster innovation), Stamurai (a platform offering affordable and high-quality speech therapy), LearnVern (a job-oriented skilling app offering courses in vernacular languages), Vivasayam (an app promoting organic farming), and many more.

The cohort’s main sectors span Education, Health, Finance, Social, E-commerce, and Gaming. It also includes startups supporting core communities in India through creative apps across agriculture, B2B, parenting, and more. Representing the talent diversity emerging among India’s startup and developer ecosystem, 35% of the cohort come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, and many others. 58% of the cohort have a woman in a leadership role.

During her address at the program’s launch, Purnima Kochikar, Vice President, Play Partnerships, Google, said, “Today, India is uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for global app innovation with tremendous opportunity for Indian startups across the country, regardless of size and location, to thrive in the global app ecosystem. We thank MeitY Startup Hub for their partnership and vision and look forward to taking another step towards growing a diverse app ecosystem in India together.”

Jeet Vijay, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, said, “Our mission with Appscale Academy is to empower early to mid-stage startups with the right knowledge and mentorship to drive app and game innovations for the world. Our cohort of 100 Indian startups are ensuring that a homegrown solution for many of our daily, critical, and unique needs is today just an app away. Congratulations to all the startups and thank you for being core drivers of India’s digital journey.”

As part of the 6-month programme, 100 startups will be trained through a customised curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market, including sessions on UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices. The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals. Select startups will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.