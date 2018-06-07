Google sees India as a huge opportunity for its cloud products

-
Global technology major, Google sees India as a huge area of opportunities for its cloud services. The California-headquartered company says that given that the enterprises and startups are in their early stage of cloud adoption in the country, this holds immense potential for future growth.
"Large enterprises with big infrastructure processes definitely have cloud-first strategy in India. Apart from this, there is a large small entrepreneurial startups who don't have to think about existing infrastructure and thus they can straightway go to the new products," said Oyvind Roti, Head of Solutions for Japan and Asia Pacific Region at Google Cloud. “I think, opportunity in cloud services space here is too big and we are very committed to this market,” he added.
Globally, the market for cloud services is pegged at $1 trillion through the adoption level among various enterprises is around 10 per cent as of now.
Roti said both large enterprises as well as small startups in India are fast adopting cloud solutions to improve business efficiency.
A large number of Indian enterprises are currently using the Google Cloud services to grow their businesses. According to the Internet giant, companies like Hike Messenger, Truecaller, L&T Finance, Karur Vysya Bank, Titan, HDFC Sales, ShareChat and Policybazaar.com among others are using Google Cloud Services in India as of now.
"We are seeing very good momentum. We see big opportunities and our investment in this region shows that commitment," Roti said. He, however, declined to give any investment figures for the Indian region in the cloud services space.
Google has a cloud data centre in Mumbai that went live last year. The Mumbai centre provides computing, big data, storage and networking services to clients.
The company has also recently launched Cloud AutoML, is suite of machine learning (ML) products, in India which is witnessing good traction in the market. Cloud AutoML enables developers with limited machine learning expertise to train high quality models by leveraging Google’s transfer learning, and neural architecture search technology.
