Google sees rapid demand for cloud tech in India amid Covid: Amitabh Jacob

As head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India, Amitabh Jacob’s role is to collaborate with strategic partners to scale up the adoption of the tech giant’s cloud technologies across the country. Jacob is seeing the demand for cloud computing is growing rapidly in India among enterprises to drive their digital transformation.

This is helping them address the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. The company is witnessing a huge surge for its cloud computing products and services that power video conferencing, online gaming, and streaming television. “Covid ...