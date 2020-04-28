Google Cloud plans to acquire enterprise cloud software firm D2iQ: Report

is reportedly working to acquire enterprise cloud software company D2iQ for over $250 million. Currently, has partnered D2iQ for company’s Cloud Platform and G Suite service, and acquiring D2iQ could help compete with Amazon.

"Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated into its software offerings," The Street reported on Monday.

D2iQ investors include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, Andreessen Horowitz and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Earlier this month, D2iQ was awarded a US Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative contract.

D2iQ will provide the Defense Department with access to its suite of enterprise-grade open source solutions for deploying cloud native applications in Day 2 operations, a feature that is used later in the life-cycle of the managed object.

D2iQ is an enterprise-grade cloud platform provider formerly known as Mesosphere.

The company recently reportedly laid off 34 employees, or 13 percent of its workforce, to reduce costs to deal with a projected 40 per cent sales decline, reports CRN.

Earlier this year, Google acquired information technology company Cornerstone Technology with expertise in mainframe workloads for an undisclosed sum.

Mainframe computers or mainframes are machines used primarily by big organisations for critical applications like bulk data processing such as census, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and transaction processing.

According to Google Cloud, have relied on a mainframe architecture to run their mission-critical workloads, but it often holds developers back from taking advantage of new technologies that enable them to innovate more quickly. Cornerstone solutions bring a number of benefits to customers as they modernise their infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud, like migration roadmap development, conversion flexibility and automated data migration.