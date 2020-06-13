Google to help summer interns with open-source technology at home

Thanks to the open-source technology, thousands of young people will join from their homes in 43 countries for the summer internship as in-person classes and graduation ceremonies have been cancelled.



This is the first year when summer internship programme would be virtual and several technical would focus on open-source projects.

said on Friday that although many aspects of the programme remained the same with interns working from home, the company had to make some adjustments.





ALSO READ: Find Covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

"Interns won't have the benefit of working next to experienced Googlers in a traditional office environment, which in turn impacts the kinds of projects they can work on," the company said in a statement.

Open source is a model that makes a product's underlying code available for anyone to work on, so even though interns didn't have access to certain technical resources in a Google office, they could still contribute to meaningful projects.

Google has long been a big contributor to open source, and projects like Android and Chromium are now widely adopted around the world.





ALSO READ: Google records best Pixel smartphone shipments at 7.2 mn in 2019: IDC

Over the last two decades, Google has released thousands of open source projects and nearly 2,600 are still active.

In addition to contributing to Google-created projects like TensorFlow, Kubernetes, Istio, Chromium, Apache Beam, and OSS-Fuzz, the interns will tackle projects to support Covid-19 response efforts, including integrating Covid-19 data into the Data Commons and contributing to the Covid Severity project.

Google said it has more than 1,000 technical interns actively contributing to open source projects.