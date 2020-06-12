Find Covid-19 testing centres on Google Search, Assistant and Maps

on Friday launched a feature on Search, Assistant, and Maps to help users find information related to Covid-19 testing centers near them in India.

The technology giant is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the government's crowdsourcing platform MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs. The new feature is available in English and eight other languages in India -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Finding reliable information regarding testing centres has been a big issue pointed out by people who want to get tested for Covid-19.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Certainly not in community transmission, says Govt

While making a coronavirus-related search (eg. “ testing”) on Search and Assistant, users will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services. On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like “covid testing” or “ testing”, they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

At present, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps in 300 cities. Google is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country, and reiterates that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.

These include calling the national or state helplines before heading out to get tested, carrying a doctor’s prescription (referral required), testing restrictions (tests are limited to certain patients), information about whether the lab is government- or private-run.

Users can also tap the ‘Learn more’ link to find authoritative information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India.