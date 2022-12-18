Google to soon introduce end-to-end encryption for Gmail users on web

-
-
Google has announced that it is introducing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on the web browser. It said in a blog post that the feature is currently in beta and allows users to send and receive encrypted emails within and outside their domain.
The tech giant said the new feature, which Google refers to as client-side encryption, will ensure sensitive data in the email body and attachments indecipherable to Google servers. It will also allow customers to retain control over the encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities.
Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in the blog post.
Google already provides client-side encryption for Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta).
This new feature is available to those who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard licence. The application process for the beta programme will remain open until January 2023, said Google.
However, the feature is not yet available to users with personal Google accounts or Google Workspace Essentials etc. The public release of the new feature is expected sometime later next year.
Google lists the following capabilities it is asking beta users to test:
- Send and receive encrypted messages within the organisation
- Send emails to external recipients
- Share digital signatures with external recipients
- Include quoted emails in a thread
- Receive emails from other mail clients
- Attach a file
- Paste an image
- Forward messages
- Save encrypted drafts
- Undo send
- Those interested can apply for the beta on Google’s website.
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:26 IST
