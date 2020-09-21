Google vs Paytm: A case of breaking the rules or a battle for the market?

Even as the Paytm app was reinstated just a few hours after being taken off Google Playstore, the mudslinging between the two companies continued over the weekend. The spat brings Google and Apple's duopoly over being the only marketplaces for applications on their mobile operating systems into question.

Also, Google stands its ground in this case saying Paytm's promotion of its fantasy gaming Paytm First Games was a clear violation of its policies. However, technology and industry experts appear to be divided after the first bout. "In this matter, the policies of ...