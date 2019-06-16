Google, YouTube lean in on the learning culture in world of brands

Learning is to Google what sharing is to Facebook, the one big differentiator for Google and YouTube in the universe of internet platforms. And this is the edge the global giant holds over the rest, giving it leverage in the world of brands and advertisers. “Indian consumers love video, and not just for entertainment.

They use it to search for, learn about, review, and research products before making purchase decisions,” said Vikas Agnihotri, country director –Sales, Google. Categories such as lifestyle, education and business have shown 1.5x-3x growth in the last ...