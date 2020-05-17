Govt allows Indian public companies to directly list shares overseas

In a bid to improve the ease of doing business, the government on Sunday allowed Indian public to directly list their shares overseas. Further, the private which list their debentures on stock exchanges, will now not be regarded as listed firms.

The move will help Indian get access to multiple jurisdictions for raising capital, with differing costs and listing conditions, said experts. Besides, clarification with respect to listing of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) will ease compliance issues faced by private firms.

At present, while quite a few Indian companies have American Depository Receipts (ADRs) that are traded in the US, some other corporates have their Global Depository Receipts (GDRs). These includes Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

“Necessary regulations allowing direct overseas listing by the Indian entity is expected soon after amendments to the Company Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) regulations are passed," said the finance minister, while announcing the fifth tranche of the stimulus package. The Cabinet had okayed the move in February.

“Indian foreign exchange control laws don’t permit free convertibility of capital, and there are certain regulatory restrictions in relation to capital account transactions," said Atul Pandey, partner, Khiatan & Co. According to him, this will give a much-needed shot in the arm to Indian firm looking at alternative avenues to raise funds.

Sources say that the existing window through ADR and GDR has been losing popularity, which prompted market regulator Sebi and the government to come out with the options, so that corporates could access a larger pool of capital.

However, this proposal has been under deliberation for few years between stakeholders and regulators, especially on selecting the foreign jurisdiction. Sebi had in 2018 suggested that this route should only be available to financially sound companies so that the platform could not be used for manipulation. Sources hinted that final rules in this regard would be likely be based on the recomendations of Financial Action Task Force.