Govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as managing director of LIC from Feb 1

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance biz back to pre-Covid levels: MD Siddhartha Mohanty
LIC Housing Finance surges 11% as net profit in June quarter rises 35% YoY
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
Will the IPO everyone is waiting for come this year? Find out LIC 'plans'
LIC IPO may offer 10% discount to employees under special quota
-
The government on Tuesday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty, currently serving as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of LIC Housing Finance, as the MD of India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) from February 1 onwards.
He will serve as the MD of LIC till his superannuation on June 30, 2023. Mohanty will be replacing TC Suseel Kumar, who is set to retire on January 31, 2021.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the department of financial services for appointment of Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO, LIC Housing Finance as MD, LIC, in the pay scale of Rs 205,400 – Rs 224,400 with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.02.2021 and upto the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, the government notification said.
LIC has four MDs and one chairman. Currently, MR Kumar is serving as the chairman of the corporation and TC Suseel Kumar, Vipin Anand, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, and Raj Kumar are serving as the MDs of LIC.
Mohanty was the chief operating officer of LIC Housing Finance before he was appointed the CEO of the housing finance company. Prior to that, he was with the executive director in LIC, handling the legal department.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU